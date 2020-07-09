Betty A. Tomandl

Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

TOMANDL, Betty A., passed away on July 6, 2020. Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 9, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Holy Family Church, 85 North St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Mausoleum.