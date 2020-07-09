Betty A. Tomandl
0 entries

Betty A. Tomandl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TOMANDL, Betty A., passed away on July 6, 2020. Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 9, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Holy Family Church, 85 North St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Mausoleum.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Tomandl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News