Beverly Briggs
0 entries

Beverly Briggs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRIGGS, Beverly, 83, of Weedsport, passed away April 9, 2020. Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Briggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News