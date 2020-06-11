Billie Yura
YURA, Billie, of Auburn, passed away on June 8, 2020. Arrangements will be held privately for the family. Donations may be made to the St. Mary's Church Renovation Fund. Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Billie Yura as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

