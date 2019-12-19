{{featured_button_text}}

MANZARI, Bonnie J., 74, of Genoa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Funeral services will be held Sunday, at a time to be announced. Calling hours from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa. Contributions may be made to Matthew House or to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, Auburn, N.Y.

