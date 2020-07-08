Bonnie P. Asmann
ASMANN, Bonnie P., 69, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

