Camille (Charello) Picarro

PICARRO, Camille (Charello), 96, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Contributions to Hospice of CNY.