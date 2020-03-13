Camille (Charello) Picarro
PICARRO, Camille (Charello), 96, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Contributions to Hospice of CNY.

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee St
Auburn, NY 13021
Mar 14
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:30AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
299 Clark St.
Auburn, NY 13021
