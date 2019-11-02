{{featured_button_text}}

ARMBRUSTER, Carl Anton, 73, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4, at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn. Private funeral services at the family's convenience.

