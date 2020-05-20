Carl R. Castiglione

CASTIGLIONE, Carl R., 77, of Auburn, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, May 17, 2020. The family would like to invite any friends to come for a drive-thru procession from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn, all are welcome. A private ceremony in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, following the calling hours. Contributions to a charity of one’s choice.