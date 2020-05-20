Carl R. Castiglione
0 entries

Carl R. Castiglione

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CASTIGLIONE, Carl R., 77, of Auburn, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, May 17, 2020. The family would like to invite any friends to come for a drive-thru procession from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn, all are welcome. A private ceremony in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, following the calling hours. Contributions to a charity of one’s choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Castiglione as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News