Carl R. Sanford
Carl R. Sanford

SANFORD, Carl R., 89, of Hibiscus Harbor in Cayuga, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery in the spring.

