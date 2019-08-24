GRIFFIN, Carol L. (Amedio), 56, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Calling hours from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Soule Cemetery; family and friends are welcome to attend. Donations to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.