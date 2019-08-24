{{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFIN, Carol L. (Amedio), 56, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Calling hours from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Soule Cemetery; family and friends are welcome to attend. Donations to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

Tags

Load comments