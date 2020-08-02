You have permission to edit this article.
Carol (Serchia) Cefaratti
Carol (Serchia) Cefaratti

CEFARATTI, Carol (Serchia), 74, of Auburn, passed away Friday July 31,2020. Further arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home are incomplete at this time.

