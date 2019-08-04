{{featured_button_text}}

WALLACE, Carol Tamburo, of Fulton, passed peacefully on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Oswego Hospital surrounded by her loving family. A Funeral Service will be held 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto, where a mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Canorro. Burial will be held privately in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Auburn, N.Y. Calling hours will be conducted 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Carol Tamburo Wallace
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments