FILIPPI, Catherine M., 95, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Commons on St. Anthony. There will be no calling hours or services. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.
To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Filippi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.