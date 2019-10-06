{{featured_button_text}}

FILIPPI, Catherine M., 95, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Commons on St. Anthony. There will be no calling hours or services. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.

