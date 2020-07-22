Charles D. Young

YOUNG, Charles D., 84, of Auburn, the husband of the late Rosemarie Ryan Young, died Saturday, July 20, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.
