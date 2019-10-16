ROBERTS, Charles E., passed away Oct. 11, 2019. Calling hours from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (today) Wednesday, Oct. 16, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady of the Snow Parish, Weedsport. Luncheon will follow at church and burial private for family. Donations to Our Lady of the Snow Parish or the Conquest Fire Department.
