Charles Edward Mapley

MAPLEY, Charles Edward, 80, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Calling hours from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Langham Funeral Home, LLC, followed by a service at 7 p.m. Spring burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. Contributions to Hospice of the Finger Lakes.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Mapley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

