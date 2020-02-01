Charles Edward Mapley

You have free articles remaining.
MAPLEY, Charles Edward, 80, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Calling hours from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Langham Funeral Home, LLC, followed by a service at 7 p.m. Spring burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. Contributions to Hospice of the Finger Lakes.
