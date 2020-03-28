Charles Paul Patten
PATTEN, Charles Paul, 65, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life for family and friends at a future date and time to be announced. Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.

