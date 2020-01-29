Charles W. Elser

You have free articles remaining.
ELSER, Charles W., 68, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Calling hours from 10 a.m. to noon this Thursday with a service to immediately follow at noon, all inside of St. Mary’s Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Contributions to Golisano Children’s Hospital, One Children’s Circle, Syracuse, NY 13210. Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
