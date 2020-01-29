Charles W. Elser
Charles W. Elser

ELSER, Charles W., 68, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Calling hours from 10 a.m. to noon this Thursday with a service to immediately follow at noon, all inside of St. Mary’s Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Contributions to Golisano Children’s Hospital, One Children’s Circle, Syracuse, NY 13210. Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

Service information

Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
St. Mary's Church
15 Clark St.
Auburn, NY 13021
Jan 30
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
12:00PM
St. Mary's Church
15 Clark St.
Auburn, NY 13021
