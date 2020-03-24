Christy M. (Willis) Contrera
CONTRERA, Christy M. (Willis), 56, of Union Springs, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. A memorial service and calling hour will be held at a future date. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

