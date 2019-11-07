{{featured_button_text}}

VANOSTRAND JR., Clarence R., 84, of Auburn, passed away Nov. 4, 2019. Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the Church of the Nazarene, 3360 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn. Contributions to the Church of the Nazarene or to Hospice of the Finger Lakes.

