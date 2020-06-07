Clinton J. Bogart
Clinton J. Bogart

BOGART, Clinton J., 77, of Jordan, passed away on June 4, 2020. Arrangements will be held privately for family and are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. Donations may be made to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

