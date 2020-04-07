Constance L. Harmon
0 entries

Constance L. Harmon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARMON, Constance L., 78, of Weedsport, passed away on April 4, 2020. Due to current circumstances, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Brewerton, NY. 

To plant a tree in memory of Constance Harmon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News