Cornelius Wilson Jr.

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.
WILSON Jr., Cornelius, 62, of Spanish Fort, Ala., formerly of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Drive-thru calling hours will be held Thursday, May 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St. in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Mary Catalfamo
Crime/courts reporter
I cover criminal court, public safety and the Cayuga County government for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. You can also find my health and entertainment features online and in the Lake Life section of the paper.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.