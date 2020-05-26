Cornelius Wilson Jr.

You are the owner of this article.
WILSON Jr., Cornelius, 62, of Spanish Fort, Ala., formerly of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Drive-thru calling hours will be held Thursday, May 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St. in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

