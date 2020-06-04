Daniel Hampton VerVers
Daniel Hampton VerVers

VERVERS, Daniel Hampton, 43, of Savannah, N.Y., died peacefully on May 29, 2020. No calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. Contributions in his name may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/rosemary-amp-eleanor-ver-vers.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel VerVers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

