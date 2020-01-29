Daniel J. Farrell
Daniel J. Farrell

FARRELL, Daniel J., 61, of Fairport, passed away Jan. 28, 2020. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn, and are incomplete at this time.

