KELSEY, Daniel J., formerly of Auburn, N.Y., died Sept. 26, 2019, in Vernon, Conn. A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (today) Nov. 16, 2019, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, NY 13021. Interment will be held privately at the family’s convenience.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Kelsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
