You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
David C. Atkinson
0 entries

David C. Atkinson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATKINSON, David C., 82, of Van Anden Street, Auburn, died Sunday, June 21 in The Commons on St. Anthony. Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc. Auburn.

To plant a tree in memory of David Atkinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News