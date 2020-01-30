David D. Cox

You have free articles remaining.
COX, David D., 64, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Services to be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans or Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn.
