SCHLEGEL, David E., 67, of Osborne St., Auburn, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Calling hours will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at The Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church, 10 Fitch Ave., Auburn.

