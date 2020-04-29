David J. Roberts

ROBERTS, David J., 88, of Auburn, passed away April 25, 2020. Calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m.; a memorial service to follow Friday, May 1, by an online meeting. To receive an invitation and access to David’s celebration of life, email this address daverobertsonlinememorial@gmail.com. Private burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery. Contributions to SS. Peter and John Episcopal Church, Auburn NY.
To plant a tree in memory of David Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.