David J. Roberts

ROBERTS, David J., 88, of Auburn, passed away April 25, 2020. Calling hour from 10 to 11 a.m.; a memorial service to follow Friday, May 1, by an online meeting. To receive an invitation and access to David’s celebration of life, email this address daverobertsonlinememorial@gmail.com. Private burial will be in Fort Hill Cemetery. Contributions to SS. Peter and John Episcopal Church, Auburn NY.

To plant a tree in memory of David Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

