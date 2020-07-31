David King Atwater

ATWATER, David King, 67, of Aurelius, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Matthew House. Those who knew David are invited to join the family for a memorial service to be offered at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, in the Half Acre Church, Aurelius. A calling hour will be conducted prior to the service at 5 p.m. in the church. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.
