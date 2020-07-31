David King Atwater

You have permission to edit this article.
ATWATER, David King, 67, of Aurelius, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Matthew House. Those who knew David are invited to join the family for a memorial service to be offered at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, in the Half Acre Church, Aurelius. A calling hour will be conducted prior to the service at 5 p.m. in the church. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.

