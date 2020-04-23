David M. Murphy

MURPHY, David M., 65, of Syracuse, formerly of Auburn, passed away April 22, 2020. Services will be held privately for the family with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Owasco Reformed Church. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
To plant a tree in memory of David Murphy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.