David M. Murphy
0 entries

David M. Murphy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MURPHY, David M., 65, of Syracuse, formerly of Auburn, passed away April 22, 2020. Services will be held privately for the family with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Owasco Reformed Church. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

To plant a tree in memory of David Murphy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News