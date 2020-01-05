{{featured_button_text}}

STOTT SR., David P., 76, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020. Calling hours from 3 to 6 p.m. (today) Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Plis Funeral Home, in Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial at noon on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions to SS. Peter and Paul Church, Hospice of the Finger Lakes, or donations of blood to the American Red Cross.

To plant a tree in memory of David Stott, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments