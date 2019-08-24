MILLER, Deborah Jean “Debbie” (Lyons, Murphy), 57, of Weedsport, passed on Aug. 20, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Ryan Funeral Home, 44 E. Main St., Marcellus. Graveside services and burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Highland Cemetery, Marcellus. Contributions to American Red Cross, 344 W. Genesee St., Syracuse, NY 13202.
