{{featured_button_text}}

SOBUS, Diana M. Amelias, 88, of the Boyle Center, Auburn, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Rochester. Service to be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc. Burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Fleming. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Tags

Load comments