PUDNEY-SHARP, Dianna L., 57 of Auburn, N.Y., died Dec. 19, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from St. John Church, Port Byron. There will be no calling hours. Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Our Lady of the Snow Parish, Hamilton St., Weedsport, NY 13166.
