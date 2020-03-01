Dolores D. Fleckenstein
FLECKENSTEIN, Dolores D., 86, of Moravia, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Calling hours from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia. A Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, in St. Anthony Parish Church, 312 Locke Road, Groton. Spring burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Donations to Four Town First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 28, Moravia, NY 13118.

