Dolores 'Totsie' Namisnak
0 entries

Dolores 'Totsie' Namisnak

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NAMISNAK, Dolores “Totsie”, of Owasco, passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside on June 26, 2020. Services will be held graveside at the family’s convenience. Contributions can be made in her name to Fingerlakes SPCA, 41 York Street, Auburn, NY 13021 or Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Namisnak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News