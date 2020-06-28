Dolores 'Totsie' Namisnak

NAMISNAK, Dolores “Totsie”, of Owasco, passed away peacefully with her family at her bedside on June 26, 2020. Services will be held graveside at the family’s convenience. Contributions can be made in her name to Fingerlakes SPCA, 41 York Street, Auburn, NY 13021 or Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.
