PARENTI, Domenic, 60, of Auburn, passed away Thursday Sept. 5, 2019 in University Hospital. The family will have a private service at a later date. Donations in his honor can be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY 41 York St. Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements are entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.

