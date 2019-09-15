{{featured_button_text}}

PARENTI, Domenic, 60, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The family will have a private service at a later date. Donations in his honor can be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements are entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Load comments