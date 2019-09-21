CIAMPAGLIA, Dominic A., 81, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. this Monday in Sacred Heart Church. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Contributions to a charity of one’s choice.
