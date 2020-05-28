Donald H. Fromel

FROMEL, Mr. Donald H., 87, of 5875 Route 38A, Auburn, NY (Hamlet of Owasco), passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Private service at the convenience of family with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorials to St. Ann's Church or the Owasco Fire Department. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Fromel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.