Donald H. Fromel

FROMEL, Mr. Donald H., 87, of 5875 Route 38A, Auburn, NY (Hamlet of Owasco), passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Private service at the convenience of family with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorials to St. Ann's Church or the Owasco Fire Department. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.

