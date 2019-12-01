{{featured_button_text}}

ATKINS, Donald L., 91, passed away Nov. 23, 2019. Calling hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019; a service following, both to be held at Langham Funeral Home, 75 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Burial in Sennett Rural Cemetery at a later date. Contributions to Erie Canal #141 Masonic Hall, 2803 State Route 31 E, Weedsport, NY 13166.

