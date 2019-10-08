{{featured_button_text}}

PEDLEY, Donna L. (Skinkle), 68, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Services at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

