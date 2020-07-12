SWARTZ, Donna, 89 of Bluefield Manor, passed away Thursday, July 9. A memorial service will be held at a future date, at a time that will be announced. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Swartz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.