THURSTON, Dorothy E. Ryan, 87, of 7305 Donovan Road, Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Private services at the convenience of family, with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorials may be remembered to Matthew House or Hospice of the Finger Lakes. Arrangements are with Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.