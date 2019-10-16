{{featured_button_text}}

THURSTON, Dorothy E. Ryan, 87, of 7305 Donovan Road, Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Private services at the convenience of family, with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorials may be remembered to Matthew House or Hospice of the Finger Lakes. Arrangements are with Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.

