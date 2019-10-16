BALKO, Dorothy Theresa, of Auburn, passed away Sept. 2, 2019. Memorial service at noon Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in St. Michael's Church, Union Springs. A celebration of life to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Union Springs Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 72, Union Springs, NY 13160 or Cayuga Veterinary Services Veterinary Care Foundation, Attn: Rachel Hendricks, 1532 Clark St. Road, Auburn, NY 13021.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.