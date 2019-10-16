{{featured_button_text}}

BALKO, Dorothy Theresa, of Auburn, passed away Sept. 2, 2019. Memorial service at noon Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in St. Michael's Church, Union Springs. A celebration of life to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Union Springs Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 72, Union Springs, NY 13160 or Cayuga Veterinary Services Veterinary Care Foundation, Attn: Rachel Hendricks, 1532 Clark St. Road, Auburn, NY 13021.

