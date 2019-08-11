ROSE, Dorris “June," 101, was called home by God on Aug. 3, 2019. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in the Episcopal Church of SS. Peter and John, with a double interment (with her husband) in Fort Hill Cemetery after, and a celebration of her life at 6 Maple St., Auburn. Please bring a dish to pass or a bottle of wine to share. Donations to the Episcopal Church of Saints Peter and John. Arrangements with Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn.
Find an Obituary
editor's pick promotion
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.