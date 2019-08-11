{{featured_button_text}}

ROSE, Dorris “June," 101, was called home by God on Aug. 3, 2019. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in the Episcopal Church of SS. Peter and John, with a double interment (with her husband) in Fort Hill Cemetery after, and a celebration of her life at 6 Maple St., Auburn. Please bring a dish to pass or a bottle of wine to share. Donations to the Episcopal Church of Saints Peter and John. Arrangements with Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn.

