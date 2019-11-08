{{featured_button_text}}

AXTON, Earl R., 73, of Port Byron, died Nov. 5, 2019. Calling hours 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. Graveside services at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Contributions to St. Jude Children's Hospital (Donate by calling 800 478-5833) or Dirt Museum and Hall of Fame, 1 Speedway Drive, Weedsport, NY 13166.

To plant a tree in memory of Earl Axton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments