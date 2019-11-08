AXTON, Earl R., 73, of Port Byron, died Nov. 5, 2019. Calling hours 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. Graveside services at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Contributions to St. Jude Children's Hospital (Donate by calling 800 478-5833) or Dirt Museum and Hall of Fame, 1 Speedway Drive, Weedsport, NY 13166.
To plant a tree in memory of Earl Axton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.