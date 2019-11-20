{{featured_button_text}}

FEEK, Edward J., 67, of Auburn, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. (today) Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in St. Mary’s Church. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Arrangements are with Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.

To send flowers to the family of Edward Feek, please visit Tribute Store.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Service information

Nov 20
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
11:00AM
St. Mary's Church
15 Clark Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Edward's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Load comments